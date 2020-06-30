All apartments in Delaware
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

920 Farmington Lane

920 Farmington Ln · No Longer Available
Location

920 Farmington Ln, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Great Newer built 5-Level Split Home in Olentangy Schools for Rent! Almost 3200 sqft living space with 4 beds 2.5 baths 2-car garage. This beautiful home offers a 2-story great room, open kitchen with island, Morning Room, Den room on the entry-level, a spacious and comfortable master suite on its own level, and 3 bedrooms upstairs for the rest of the family. In addition, a finished Lower Level with extra space and a full basement on the bottom level. Beautiful paver patio for entertaining. This home provides several options for all your family needs. The community is located in a peaceful setting with plenty of open space in the growing Olentangy Schools, near Lewis Center, Ohio area. Convenient to amenities! Come and view today. See A2A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Farmington Lane have any available units?
920 Farmington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 920 Farmington Lane have?
Some of 920 Farmington Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Farmington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
920 Farmington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Farmington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 920 Farmington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware.
Does 920 Farmington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 920 Farmington Lane offers parking.
Does 920 Farmington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Farmington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Farmington Lane have a pool?
No, 920 Farmington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 920 Farmington Lane have accessible units?
No, 920 Farmington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Farmington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Farmington Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Farmington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Farmington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

