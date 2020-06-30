920 Farmington Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Newer built 5-Level Split Home in Olentangy Schools for Rent! Almost 3200 sqft living space with 4 beds 2.5 baths 2-car garage. This beautiful home offers a 2-story great room, open kitchen with island, Morning Room, Den room on the entry-level, a spacious and comfortable master suite on its own level, and 3 bedrooms upstairs for the rest of the family. In addition, a finished Lower Level with extra space and a full basement on the bottom level. Beautiful paver patio for entertaining. This home provides several options for all your family needs. The community is located in a peaceful setting with plenty of open space in the growing Olentangy Schools, near Lewis Center, Ohio area. Convenient to amenities! Come and view today. See A2A.