Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:36 AM

317 Lake Street

317 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 Lake Street, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Baths
Watch walk thru video here:
http://VipRentalHouses.com
Updated Kitchen
Updated Baths
New carpet
fresh paint
Bedroom with walk out balcony
1 Car attached garage
Beautiful back yard with wall of green tree line over looking the Olentangy River!

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
NO Pets
No Evictions
No Criminal

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-859-5171

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $900
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Lake Street have any available units?
317 Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 317 Lake Street have?
Some of 317 Lake Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 Lake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware.
Does 317 Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 317 Lake Street offers parking.
Does 317 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Lake Street have a pool?
No, 317 Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 317 Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Lake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Lake Street does not have units with air conditioning.

