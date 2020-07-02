317 Lake Street

Amenities
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Baths
Watch walk thru video here:
http://VipRentalHouses.com
Updated Kitchen
Updated Baths
New carpet
fresh paint
Bedroom with walk out balcony
1 Car attached garage
Beautiful back yard with wall of green tree line over looking the Olentangy River!
NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
NO Pets
No Evictions
No Criminal
This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/
Call Today at 614-859-5171
http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $900
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.