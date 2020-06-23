All apartments in Delaware
225 Hawthorn Boulevard

Location

225 Hawthorn Boulevard, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch is located in the desirable Stratford Woods! Large master suite with whirpool tub and separate shower. Huge walk in closet. Kitchen with eat in area, large great room with fireplace. Partially finished basement. Attached 2 car garage.

Delaware City Schools

NO CATS! Owner is allergic. One dog allowed with $25 month pet fee and $250 non-refundable pet fee.

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,600 due within 48 hours of application approval.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Hawthorn Boulevard have any available units?
225 Hawthorn Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 225 Hawthorn Boulevard have?
Some of 225 Hawthorn Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Hawthorn Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
225 Hawthorn Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Hawthorn Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Hawthorn Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 225 Hawthorn Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 225 Hawthorn Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 225 Hawthorn Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Hawthorn Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Hawthorn Boulevard have a pool?
No, 225 Hawthorn Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 225 Hawthorn Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 225 Hawthorn Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Hawthorn Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Hawthorn Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Hawthorn Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Hawthorn Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
