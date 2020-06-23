225 Hawthorn Boulevard

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch is located in the desirable Stratford Woods! Large master suite with whirpool tub and separate shower. Huge walk in closet. Kitchen with eat in area, large great room with fireplace. Partially finished basement. Attached 2 car garage.



Delaware City Schools



NO CATS! Owner is allergic. One dog allowed with $25 month pet fee and $250 non-refundable pet fee.



$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,600 due within 48 hours of application approval.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.