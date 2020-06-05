All apartments in Delaware
Find more places like 135 Griswold Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware, OH
/
135 Griswold Street - 1
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:57 PM

135 Griswold Street - 1

135 Griswold Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Delaware
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

135 Griswold Street, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully historic duplex full of charm and character, located in downtown Delaware. 3 bedroom/2 bath in close proximity to tons of restaurants and shopping. Newer carpet in the spacious living and formal dining rooms. Large kitchen with access to the backyard makes entertaining easy. A full bath completes the main level. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and an additional updated full bath. Washer and dryer hook up in the basement.

No pets.

Minimum 12 month lease. No smoking permitted.

$35 application fee and $1150 security deposit. Call (740) 293-0119 or email rrtpmanagement@gmail.com to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Griswold Street - 1 have any available units?
135 Griswold Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 135 Griswold Street - 1 have?
Some of 135 Griswold Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Griswold Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
135 Griswold Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Griswold Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 135 Griswold Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware.
Does 135 Griswold Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 135 Griswold Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 135 Griswold Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Griswold Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Griswold Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 135 Griswold Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 135 Griswold Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 135 Griswold Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Griswold Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Griswold Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Griswold Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Griswold Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road
Delaware, OH 43015
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90
Delaware, OH 43015
Muirwood Village
74 Muirwood Village Drive
Delaware, OH 43015

Similar Pages

Delaware 1 BedroomsDelaware 2 Bedrooms
Delaware Apartments with GarageDelaware Dog Friendly Apartments
Delaware Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohio Wesleyan UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University