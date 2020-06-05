135 Griswold Street - 1

Amenities

Beautifully historic duplex full of charm and character, located in downtown Delaware. 3 bedroom/2 bath in close proximity to tons of restaurants and shopping. Newer carpet in the spacious living and formal dining rooms. Large kitchen with access to the backyard makes entertaining easy. A full bath completes the main level. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and an additional updated full bath. Washer and dryer hook up in the basement.



No pets.



Minimum 12 month lease. No smoking permitted.



$35 application fee and $1150 security deposit. Call (740) 293-0119 or email rrtpmanagement@gmail.com to schedule a showing today.