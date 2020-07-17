All apartments in Delaware County
Delaware County, OH
3659 Mead Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3659 Mead Drive

3659 Meade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3659 Meade Drive, Delaware County, OH 43065

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
3659 Mead Drive Available 09/01/20 Powell Executive Rental Home In Olentangy Schools! - Must See! Immaculate Powell rental home in Olentangy schools! The Only “Showcase” Home built in desirable Big Bear Farms neighborhood. Home features 4BR 2-1/2 BA, boasting 3,124 sq. ft. with 3-car attached garage on a 0.28 acre lot.

First floor: Formal living room, Formal dining room with chair rail, crown molding. Den/office with french doors Very large cooks kitchen with 42 inch maple cabinets Corian countertops, Extra long island with breakfast bar Kitchen work desk station Hardwood floors Large eating space for dinette table. Dramatic 2 story great room with beautiful oak railing back stair case leading to spacious 2nd story loft bonus room! 1st floor laundry

Second Floor: Spacious loft/bonus room. 4 bedrooms, Hall full bath with double bowl sink. Master bath, with vaulted ceiling, plant ledge Master bath has double bowl sink, large garden soaking tub, and free standing shower.

Full unfinished basement for storage, rec room, and or play room for the kids! 3 car attached garage with openers. Other amenities include ceiling fans, intercom system with radio, security system with two keypads and automatic sprinkler system. Enjoy the backyard while watching the children play from the custom brick paver patio! This home is a must see, wont last long!

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

(RLNE5022160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3659 Mead Drive have any available units?
3659 Mead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, OH.
What amenities does 3659 Mead Drive have?
Some of 3659 Mead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3659 Mead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3659 Mead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3659 Mead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3659 Mead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 3659 Mead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3659 Mead Drive offers parking.
Does 3659 Mead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3659 Mead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3659 Mead Drive have a pool?
No, 3659 Mead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3659 Mead Drive have accessible units?
No, 3659 Mead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3659 Mead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3659 Mead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3659 Mead Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3659 Mead Drive has units with air conditioning.
