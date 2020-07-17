Amenities

3659 Mead Drive Available 09/01/20 Powell Executive Rental Home In Olentangy Schools! - Must See! Immaculate Powell rental home in Olentangy schools! The Only “Showcase” Home built in desirable Big Bear Farms neighborhood. Home features 4BR 2-1/2 BA, boasting 3,124 sq. ft. with 3-car attached garage on a 0.28 acre lot.



First floor: Formal living room, Formal dining room with chair rail, crown molding. Den/office with french doors Very large cooks kitchen with 42 inch maple cabinets Corian countertops, Extra long island with breakfast bar Kitchen work desk station Hardwood floors Large eating space for dinette table. Dramatic 2 story great room with beautiful oak railing back stair case leading to spacious 2nd story loft bonus room! 1st floor laundry



Second Floor: Spacious loft/bonus room. 4 bedrooms, Hall full bath with double bowl sink. Master bath, with vaulted ceiling, plant ledge Master bath has double bowl sink, large garden soaking tub, and free standing shower.



Full unfinished basement for storage, rec room, and or play room for the kids! 3 car attached garage with openers. Other amenities include ceiling fans, intercom system with radio, security system with two keypads and automatic sprinkler system. Enjoy the backyard while watching the children play from the custom brick paver patio! This home is a must see, wont last long!



NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.



This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!

