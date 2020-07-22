All apartments in Delaware County
3565 Olentangy River Rd
3565 Olentangy River Rd

3565 Olentangy River Road · No Longer Available
3565 Olentangy River Road, Delaware County, OH 43015

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Beautiful log home with woods and on a river - Property Id: 256108

Beautiful four bedroom three bath modern log home. It is set on a 2.5 acre lot. Come and enjoy the craftsmanship of this beautiful home. Feel like you're living in a state park with the beautiful views and wildlife.
No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3565 Olentangy River Rd have any available units?
3565 Olentangy River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, OH.
What amenities does 3565 Olentangy River Rd have?
Some of 3565 Olentangy River Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 Olentangy River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3565 Olentangy River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 Olentangy River Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3565 Olentangy River Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 3565 Olentangy River Rd offer parking?
No, 3565 Olentangy River Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3565 Olentangy River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3565 Olentangy River Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 Olentangy River Rd have a pool?
No, 3565 Olentangy River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3565 Olentangy River Rd have accessible units?
No, 3565 Olentangy River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 Olentangy River Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3565 Olentangy River Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3565 Olentangy River Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3565 Olentangy River Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
