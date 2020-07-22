3565 Olentangy River Rd

3565 Olentangy River Road, Delaware County, OH 43015
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful log home with woods and on a river - Property Id: 256108
Beautiful four bedroom three bath modern log home. It is set on a 2.5 acre lot. Come and enjoy the craftsmanship of this beautiful home. Feel like you're living in a state park with the beautiful views and wildlife. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256108 Property Id 256108
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
