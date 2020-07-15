/
63 Apartments for rent in Franklin, OH📍
Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
4 Units Available
Ashgrove
1 Ashgrove Court, Franklin, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashgrove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Ashgrove is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Franklin Area.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
664 David Boulevard
664 David Blvd, Franklin, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1455 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$643
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
9 Units Available
University
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
15 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$787
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$998
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Last updated April 30 at 08:59 PM
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
4 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
430 Fairway Dr
430 Fairway Dr, Springboro, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1812 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - This stunning Bi-level home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath, granite counter tops in this chefs dream kitchen! Also has a 2 car attached garage, with brand new deck.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dixie Heights
3217 Illinois Avenue,
3217 Illinois Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
806 sqft
3217 Illinois Avenue, Available 07/24/20 3217 Illinois Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8806 Thomas Rd.
8806 Thomas Road, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
8806 Thomas Rd. Available 08/07/20 Available August 7....
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Barbara Park
1602 Florence Street,
1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
672 sqft
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Springhill
1905 Dix Road
1905 Dix Road, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
862 sqft
1905 Dix Road Available 07/24/20 1905 Dix 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Shady Pines Avenue
3 Shady Pines Ave, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2106 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood - 3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood with top rated schools.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Springhill
2009 Brell Drive,
2009 Brell Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
864 sqft
2009 Brell Drive, Available 08/02/20 2009 Brell Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Check out our Recently Renovated cute and cozy 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
University
915 North University Boulevard,
915 University Boulevard, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
915 North University Boulevard, Available 08/07/20 915 N University Blvd 3BR/1.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Middletown.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
2207 Sherman Avenue,
2207 Sherman Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
692 sqft
2207 Sherman Avenue, Available 07/31/20 2207 Sherman 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenfields
1900 Aaron Dr. - 1980-E
1900 Aaron Drive, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
896 sqft
Carpet (Replaced July 2020)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Franklin, the median rent is $526 for a studio, $600 for a 1-bedroom, $786 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,078 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Franklin, check out our monthly Franklin Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin area include Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, University of Dayton, and Union Institute & University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Franklin from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.
