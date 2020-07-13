/
59 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Trenton, OH
1 Unit Available
Trenton
717 Clara Dr
717 Clara Drive, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1376 sqft
717 Clara Dr Available 08/08/20 717 Clara Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our stunning 3BR/2BA home for rent in Trenton, Oh! This place has updated flooring, updated bathrooms, an updated open kitchen, a huge living room,
1 Unit Available
Trenton
208 Madison Avenue,
208 Madison Avenue, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1238 sqft
208 Madison Avenue, Available 07/24/20 208 Madison Ave 3BR/1BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to check out our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Trenton.
1 Unit Available
Trenton
619 Alpine Place,
619 Alpine Place, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1700 sqft
619 Alpine 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Trenton. This beautiful home has a 2 car attached garage and has been completely updated with windows and an updated electrical and plumbing system.
1 Unit Available
Trenton
921 Charles Street,
921 Charles Street, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1678 sqft
921 Charles Street, Available 07/17/20 921 Charles St 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our spacious 3BR/2.5BA home located in Trenton.
1 Unit Available
Trenton
259 West Aberdeen Drive,
259 West Aberdeen Drive, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1486 sqft
259 West Aberdeen Drive, Available 07/24/20 259 W Aberdeen Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come by and check out our 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Trenton.
1 Unit Available
Trenton
536 Park Dr
536 Park Drive, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1540 sqft
Luxury 3 bed 2 bath house wood floors throughout. 2 car attached garage central air. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care & snow removal. With Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Other appliances are not included. Central air.
Verified
17 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified
7 Units Available
University
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Barbara Park
1602 Florence Street,
1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
672 sqft
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated
1 Unit Available
Greenfields
3753 Lacy Court
3753 Lacy Court, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
University
915 North University Boulevard,
915 University Boulevard, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
915 North University Boulevard, Available 08/07/20 915 N University Blvd 3BR/1.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Middletown.
1 Unit Available
Amanda-Oneida
2009 Oxford State Road,
2009 Oxford State Road, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
684 sqft
2009 Oxford State Road, Available 07/17/20 2009 Oxford State Rd 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to view our affordable 2BR/1BA ranch home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
Highlands
2207 Sherman Avenue,
2207 Sherman Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
692 sqft
2207 Sherman Avenue, Available 07/31/20 2207 Sherman 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown.
1 Unit Available
Church
502 Charles Street,
502 Charles Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
502 Charles Street, Available 07/17/20 502 Charles 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Middletown. This home has been completely updated with new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system.
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
1003 Sorg Place,
1003 Sorg Place, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
1003 Sorg Pl 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - Come out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA, home located in Middletown.
1 Unit Available
South Middletown
807 Fourteenth Avenue,
807 14th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1103 sqft
807 14th Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
South Middletown
812 Fifth Avenue,
812 5th Avenue, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
2502 sqft
812 Fifth Avenue, Available 11/01/19 812 Fifth Ave 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
Greenfields
1911 Monarch Drive,
1911 Monarch Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1240 sqft
1911 Monarch Drive, Available 07/24/20 1911 Monarch Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss out on our Spacious 3BR/1BA home located in Middletown.
1 Unit Available
Douglass
827 Sixteenth Avenue,
827 16th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
672 sqft
827 Sixteenth Avenue, Available 08/07/20 827 Sixteenth 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Recently renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown.
1 Unit Available
Mayfield
1813 Winton Street
1813 Winton Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
794 sqft
1813 Winton Street Available 07/24/20 1813 Winton 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our lovely 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Verified
4 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Verified
11 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Verified
11 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified
18 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,048
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
