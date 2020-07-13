/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
65 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Beavercreek, OH
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
The Village on Beaver Creek Apartments
3722 E Patterson Rd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$814
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
845 sqft
A charming community with a modern update. This community is located off State Route 35 and I-675. Apartments are pet-friendly with spacious rooms and updated appliances. Flexible lease terms available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
4 Units Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$740
889 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1684 Countryside Drive
1684 Countryside Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1690 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Check out this beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 full bath home in Beavercreek! Large, renovated kitchen, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and apron sink. Both bathrooms have been renovated.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.
Results within 1 mile of Beavercreek
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
58 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.
Results within 5 miles of Beavercreek
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
87 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1046 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Brinley Place
2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1355 sqft
Convenient to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. Two-bedroom apartments with chef-ready kitchens, spacious bathrooms and ample outdoor space. On-site coffee bar, clubroom, swimming pool, athletic center and bark park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fairborn
1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1390 sqft
A new apartment community in a quiet area. This smoke-free community offers a single-story design with two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a den. Private attached garage provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Linden Heights
731 Hodapp Avenue
731 Hodapp Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1425 sqft
731 Hodapp Avenue Available 07/31/20 731 Hodapp Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Twin Towers
829 Steele Avenue,
829 Steele Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
974 sqft
829 Steele Avenue, Available 07/15/20 829 Steele Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Linden Heights
635 Pritz Ave
635 Pritz Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1175 sqft
Another beautiful USREEB property. This unit features 2BD 1BA. Fully updated kitchen and bath, all complete with new tile and carpet. Updated electrical, and HV/AC. New furnace, and water heater. Carpet throughout the living areas.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Twin Towers
234 Fillmore Street,
234 Fillmore Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1042 sqft
234 Fillmore Street, Available 07/17/20 234 Fillmore St 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our one of a kind 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio! You won't want to miss this! This beautiful home has new flooring, freshly paint, new
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
2473 East Dorothy Lane
2473 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
960 sqft
Move-in Specials: $200 GIFT CARD NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home located in Kettering. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burkhardt
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 07/17/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated
1 of 26
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hills
1031 Highland Ave
1031 Highland Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1828 sqft
1031 Highland Ave Available 05/01/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, AC and superb condition - Exquisitely updated and move in ready. Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of space.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Linden Heights
916 Linden Avenue
916 Linden Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1110 sqft
916 Linden Avenue Available 04/03/20 916 Linden Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
1 of 14
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
607 Flintridge Drive
607 Flintridge Drive, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
744 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Fairborn - Spacious 2 bedroom ranch in Fairborn with larger than average rooms. This home provides 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, and laundry room. Located on a corner lot with a HUGE storage shed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wright View
3520 E. Second st
3520 East 2nd Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
Available 08/01/20 D&M Marketing - Property Id: 31371 3520 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45403 has approximately 784 square feet, 2 beds and 1 bath with a lot size of 1,738 square feet.
Similar Pages
Beavercreek 1 BedroomsBeavercreek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBeavercreek 3 BedroomsBeavercreek Accessible ApartmentsBeavercreek Apartments with Balcony
Beavercreek Apartments with GarageBeavercreek Apartments with GymBeavercreek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBeavercreek Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHCovington, KYMarysville, OHFairborn, OH
Lebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OH