Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:33 PM

35 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Englewood, OH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Englewood should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4355 Rundell Avenue,
4355 Rundell Drive, Clayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1363 sqft
4355 Rundell Avenue, Available 07/31/20 4355 Rundell Ave 3BR/2.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
5 Units Available
421 N Broadway St
421 North Broadway Street, Trotwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Move in ready! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298465)

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
250 Northwood Ave
250 Northwood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
Move in ready! (RLNE5298505)

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
270 E Nottingham Rd
270 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Move in Ready! (RLNE5298552)

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Forest Park Drive - 201
300 Forest Park Drive, Montgomery County, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
27-unit apartment complex under new management (fully remodeled in 2018-2019) We have 1bdr fully renovated cozy Apartments in Dayton available for rent! Our address is 300-320 Forest Park Dr, Dayton, OH, 45405.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
554 Burgess Avenue
554 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
Coming Soon!!! This brick/Alum. ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. One woodburning fireplace, attached garage and huge back yard. Family room! For more information or to view the rental criteria please visit the link below. https://rentconrex.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenwich Village
4406 Waymire Ave
4406 Waymire Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
870 sqft
This cozy home has everything you need to feel at home starting on day one of your lease.
Results within 10 miles of Englewood
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Springfield
Stonehenge Apartments
3 Harshman Street, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$575
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stonehenge Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Stonehenge is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the greater Dayton Area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
2 Units Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Dayton
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Old North Dayton
168 Grove Avenue
168 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$835
1256 sqft
168 Grove Avenue Available 07/31/20 3 + bedroom home - Call Scott for a showing 513-970-8562 . Beautifully updated 3+ Bedroom 1 Bath 2-Story Home just a few blocks from Children's Hospital. New beautiful hardwood plank flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
5662 Rosebury Drive
5662 Rosebury Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1404 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full bath home for rent in Huber Hts. - Property Id: 325038 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom brick ranch. 1400 plus square feet. Wood flooring throughout home. Spacious back yard for entertaining. Driveway parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Burkhardt
134 S Garfield St.
134 South Garfield Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Cozy Two Bedroom Ranch! - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch home with a large kitchen. This home comes equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old North Dayton
163 Grove Ave
163 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing rental opportunity! Be the first tenant to live in this GUT REHAB. Fresh paint, new kitchen, new cabinets, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, new carpet!. Beautiful! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Off-street parking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6746 harshmansville Rd.
6746 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1300 sqft
Single house near Dayton Air force Base - Property Id: 132795 Single house near Dayton Air force 3 bedrooms , 2 bath New flooring Central air conditioning and heating Attached garage W/ refrigerator, ranger, w/d.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
115 East Elmwood Avenue,
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1380 sqft
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Available 08/07/20 115 East Elmwood Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Twin Towers
246 Hoch St
246 Hoch Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1628 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bed 1 1/2 bath convenient to everything! - This spacious home has new paint, newer windows. Bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, additional half bathroom on first floor. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups off of the kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7085 Sandalview Drive
7085 Sandalview Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1696 sqft
Wonderful Spacious Brick Ranch 3br 2ba home in Huber Heights - Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath Cascade model home with an open concept, split floor plan.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
(RLNE5772172)

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
24 E Hillcrest Ave
24 East Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Two-story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large covered front porch. It has its own living room, dining room, hardwood floors, and kitchen. Unfinished basement for additional storage. (RLNE5772145)

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
31 Pointview Ave
31 Pointview Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex move in ready! (RLNE5298293)

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
37 E Hudson Ave
37 East Hudson Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex move in ready! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298311)

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
220 E Bruce Ave
220 East Bruce Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
Move in ready! (RLNE5298497)
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Englewood, OH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Englewood should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Englewood may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Englewood. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

