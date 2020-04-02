All apartments in Dayton
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

829 Steele Avenue,

829 Steele Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

829 Steele Avenue, Dayton, OH 45410
Twin Towers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 829 Steele Avenue, · Avail. Jun 26

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
829 Steele Avenue, Available 06/26/20 829 Steele Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new windows, new roof, updated kitchen and bath, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up and a partial basement. Outside you will find a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You won't want to miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5788823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Steele Avenue, have any available units?
829 Steele Avenue, has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Steele Avenue, have?
Some of 829 Steele Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Steele Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
829 Steele Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Steele Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Steele Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 829 Steele Avenue, offer parking?
No, 829 Steele Avenue, does not offer parking.
Does 829 Steele Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Steele Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Steele Avenue, have a pool?
No, 829 Steele Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 829 Steele Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 829 Steele Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Steele Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Steele Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
