155 Grove Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing rental opportunity! Be the first tenant to live in this GUT REHAB. Fresh paint, new kitchen, new cabinets, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, new carpet!. Beautiful! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Off-street parking. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Fridge and stove included. Shared fenced in yard. Central air. Eat-in kitchen area. A short walk to Dayton Children's Hospital. Less than 2 miles from the Oregon District and the heart of downtown Dayton. 1 mile from Fifth Third Field! Pets ok. Tenant is responsible for electric. CALL 1-800-508-6821

Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years.



