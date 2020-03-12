155 Grove Ave

Amenities
Amazing rental opportunity! Be the first tenant to live in this GUT REHAB. Fresh paint, new kitchen, new cabinets, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, new carpet!. Beautiful! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Off-street parking. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Fridge and stove included. Shared fenced in yard. Central air. Eat-in kitchen area. A short walk to Dayton Children's Hospital. Less than 2 miles from the Oregon District and the heart of downtown Dayton. 1 mile from Fifth Third Field! Pets ok. Tenant is responsible for electric. CALL 1-800-508-6821
Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management
(RLNE3753507)