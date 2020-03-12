All apartments in Dayton
Location

155 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH 45404
Old North Dayton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 157 Grove Ave · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing rental opportunity! Be the first tenant to live in this GUT REHAB. Fresh paint, new kitchen, new cabinets, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, new carpet!. Beautiful! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Off-street parking. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Fridge and stove included. Shared fenced in yard. Central air. Eat-in kitchen area. A short walk to Dayton Children's Hospital. Less than 2 miles from the Oregon District and the heart of downtown Dayton. 1 mile from Fifth Third Field! Pets ok. Tenant is responsible for electric. CALL 1-800-508-6821
Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management

(RLNE3753507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Grove Ave have any available units?
155 Grove Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Grove Ave have?
Some of 155 Grove Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
155 Grove Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Grove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Grove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 155 Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 155 Grove Ave does offer parking.
Does 155 Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Grove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 155 Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 155 Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 155 Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Grove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
