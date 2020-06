Amenities

Don't miss out on this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 story home with 1 and 1/2 bath. Original hardwood floors throughout. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious dining room and living room. Central air less than 4 yrs old. Convenient side porch entry. Partially fenced in back yard. Storage galore. RTA bus near. Many updates and ready for move in. Sorry, no pets!www.rpmmidwest.com/rentals