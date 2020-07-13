All apartments in Columbus
The Chelsea

4120 Quentin Blvd · (833) 816-9679
Location

4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH 43230
Preserve South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103S5960 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 101S4085 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 202S4085 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108C4140 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 207C4100 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 205S4145 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Chelsea.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities. You’ll absolutely love our gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, open-concept kitchen with black appliance package, private balcony or patio, and more. Take advantage of our amazing amenities including refreshing pool with plenty of room for lounging, fitness center, tanning bed, and coffee station. You’re sure to find your perfect space with our selection of one and two-bedroom floor plan options.

Our community is a quick drive to Downtown Columbus—we’re located just 13 miles away! There’s plenty to do in the city and locally. Downtown, visit the historic Ohio Theatre, dine at Milestone 229, shop Pearl Market or Lennox Town Center, or stop by the Columbus Museum of Art. Near home, catch a movie at Cinemark Movies 16, grab a bite at The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek, golf at New Albany Country C

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Chelsea have any available units?
The Chelsea has 25 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Chelsea have?
Some of The Chelsea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Chelsea currently offering any rent specials?
The Chelsea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Chelsea pet-friendly?
Yes, The Chelsea is pet friendly.
Does The Chelsea offer parking?
Yes, The Chelsea offers parking.
Does The Chelsea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Chelsea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Chelsea have a pool?
Yes, The Chelsea has a pool.
Does The Chelsea have accessible units?
Yes, The Chelsea has accessible units.
Does The Chelsea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Chelsea has units with dishwashers.
