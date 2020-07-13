Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table

Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities. You’ll absolutely love our gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, open-concept kitchen with black appliance package, private balcony or patio, and more. Take advantage of our amazing amenities including refreshing pool with plenty of room for lounging, fitness center, tanning bed, and coffee station. You’re sure to find your perfect space with our selection of one and two-bedroom floor plan options.



Our community is a quick drive to Downtown Columbus—we’re located just 13 miles away! There’s plenty to do in the city and locally. Downtown, visit the historic Ohio Theatre, dine at Milestone 229, shop Pearl Market or Lennox Town Center, or stop by the Columbus Museum of Art. Near home, catch a movie at Cinemark Movies 16, grab a bite at The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek, golf at New Albany Country C