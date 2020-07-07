All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Tapestry Park Polaris

860 Candlelite Lane · (614) 972-1121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH 43035
Polaris North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tapestry Park Polaris.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
24hr gym
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities. We’re pleased to offer one, two and three- bedroom apartments in the top-rated Olentangy School District, each with a few different layouts to choose from.

All apartment homes are fully equipped with elegant features like granite countertops with white subway tile backsplash, weathered barnwood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, eat-at kitchen islands with pendant lighting and luxury window treatments. Residents of Tapestry Park Polaris will also enjoy a 100% Smoke-free Community.

As one of the most sought-after communities in the greater Columbus area, Lewis Center is an ideal place to call home with luxury amenities designed to help you live your best life. Envision yourself going for a relaxing swim in the saltwater pool or socializi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $0-One months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tapestry Park Polaris have any available units?
Tapestry Park Polaris doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Tapestry Park Polaris have?
Some of Tapestry Park Polaris's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tapestry Park Polaris currently offering any rent specials?
Tapestry Park Polaris is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tapestry Park Polaris pet-friendly?
Yes, Tapestry Park Polaris is pet friendly.
Does Tapestry Park Polaris offer parking?
Yes, Tapestry Park Polaris offers parking.
Does Tapestry Park Polaris have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tapestry Park Polaris offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tapestry Park Polaris have a pool?
Yes, Tapestry Park Polaris has a pool.
Does Tapestry Park Polaris have accessible units?
Yes, Tapestry Park Polaris has accessible units.
Does Tapestry Park Polaris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tapestry Park Polaris has units with dishwashers.

