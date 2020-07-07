Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage package receiving cats allowed accessible 24hr gym bbq/grill cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities. We’re pleased to offer one, two and three- bedroom apartments in the top-rated Olentangy School District, each with a few different layouts to choose from.



All apartment homes are fully equipped with elegant features like granite countertops with white subway tile backsplash, weathered barnwood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, eat-at kitchen islands with pendant lighting and luxury window treatments. Residents of Tapestry Park Polaris will also enjoy a 100% Smoke-free Community.



As one of the most sought-after communities in the greater Columbus area, Lewis Center is an ideal place to call home with luxury amenities designed to help you live your best life. Envision yourself going for a relaxing swim in the saltwater pool or socializi