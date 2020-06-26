All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM

91 E Maynard Avenue

91 East Maynard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

91 East Maynard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great campus rental, ready in July. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, with laundry hook ups in basement, and off street parking. A short walk to campus, very close to COTA bus stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 E Maynard Avenue have any available units?
91 E Maynard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 91 E Maynard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
91 E Maynard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 E Maynard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 91 E Maynard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 91 E Maynard Avenue offers parking.
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 E Maynard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue have a pool?
No, 91 E Maynard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 91 E Maynard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 E Maynard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 E Maynard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
