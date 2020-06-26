Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 91 E Maynard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
91 E Maynard Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
91 E Maynard Avenue
91 East Maynard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
91 East Maynard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great campus rental, ready in July. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, with laundry hook ups in basement, and off street parking. A short walk to campus, very close to COTA bus stop.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue have any available units?
91 E Maynard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 91 E Maynard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
91 E Maynard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 E Maynard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 91 E Maynard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 91 E Maynard Avenue offers parking.
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 E Maynard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue have a pool?
No, 91 E Maynard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 91 E Maynard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 E Maynard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 E Maynard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 E Maynard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing