Ready for you to call home! - This massive 3 bedroom 1 bath has first floor laundry, large kitchen and not 1 but two large living/dining areas! Fresh paint and original hardwood floors and ready for you to put your finishing touches to make it home!



For a 3-D tour visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HjNgv1RJfq3



No Pets Allowed



