881 Allison Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

881 Allison Dr

881 Allison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

881 Allison Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
881 Allison Dr Available 05/01/20 Large home in the Southern Pines - Welcome to 881 Allison Dr. in the neighborhood of The Southern Pines, located on the south end of Columbus. This home was just remodeled! Very spacious home with over 1300 sq. ft. it has 5 bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms. Attached deck in the backyard, great for entertaining. Off street parking (driveway). Great yard! Ready for a May move in, call Bailey for a showing today! 614-949-3624

Applicants will be approved upon a first come first serve basis. Tenancy will occur upon first come first serve basis as far as expected move in date and security deposit acceptance.

(RLNE5730030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 Allison Dr have any available units?
881 Allison Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 Allison Dr have?
Some of 881 Allison Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 Allison Dr currently offering any rent specials?
881 Allison Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 Allison Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 Allison Dr is pet friendly.
Does 881 Allison Dr offer parking?
Yes, 881 Allison Dr offers parking.
Does 881 Allison Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 881 Allison Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 Allison Dr have a pool?
No, 881 Allison Dr does not have a pool.
Does 881 Allison Dr have accessible units?
No, 881 Allison Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 881 Allison Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 881 Allison Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

