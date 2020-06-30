839 Gilbert St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4 bedroom/1.5 bath Located in Southern Orchards is a MUST SEE!

Large Open Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave Included, Central Air, New Carpet, New Pergo Flooring on the 1st Floor, Double Sink in the Bathroom, 2nd Floor Laundry, Bonus Room in the Attic: Great Space for a 4th Bedroom or an Office, Overhead Lighting, Front Porch & Fenced-In Backyard! Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house is available to rent for $1545/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8