839 Gilbert St

Amenities
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4 bedroom/1.5 bath Located in Southern Orchards is a MUST SEE!
Large Open Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave Included, Central Air, New Carpet, New Pergo Flooring on the 1st Floor, Double Sink in the Bathroom, 2nd Floor Laundry, Bonus Room in the Attic: Great Space for a 4th Bedroom or an Office, Overhead Lighting, Front Porch & Fenced-In Backyard! Pets are ok for an additional fee.
This house is available to rent for $1545/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water
Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8