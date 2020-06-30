All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 839 Gilbert St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
839 Gilbert St
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:51 PM

839 Gilbert St

839 Gilbert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

839 Gilbert Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4 bedroom/1.5 bath Located in Southern Orchards is a MUST SEE!
Large Open Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave Included, Central Air, New Carpet, New Pergo Flooring on the 1st Floor, Double Sink in the Bathroom, 2nd Floor Laundry, Bonus Room in the Attic: Great Space for a 4th Bedroom or an Office, Overhead Lighting, Front Porch & Fenced-In Backyard! Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1545/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Gilbert St have any available units?
839 Gilbert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Gilbert St have?
Some of 839 Gilbert St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Gilbert St currently offering any rent specials?
839 Gilbert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Gilbert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Gilbert St is pet friendly.
Does 839 Gilbert St offer parking?
No, 839 Gilbert St does not offer parking.
Does 839 Gilbert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Gilbert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Gilbert St have a pool?
No, 839 Gilbert St does not have a pool.
Does 839 Gilbert St have accessible units?
No, 839 Gilbert St does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Gilbert St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 Gilbert St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing