Columbus, OH
68 E. 17th Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

68 E. 17th Avenue

68 East Seventeenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

68 East Seventeenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
68 E 17th Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge House Central OSU Campus! - Location gets no better than 17th and Waldeck, a short to walk to your fraternity, sorority, or the center of OSU to study. This 9 bedroom brick beauty has a huge front porch to host guests for your saturday tailgate, as well as a large living area to entertain your friends after a Buckeye victory. Walking through the house you will find shiny finished hardwood floors and amenities such as a washer/dyer and a dishwasher that you can't live without. Right out the back door is where you may purchase very valuable off-street parking. Hurry up and get your friends deposit because this one is quick to get taken!

(RLNE2568299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 E. 17th Avenue have any available units?
68 E. 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 E. 17th Avenue have?
Some of 68 E. 17th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 E. 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
68 E. 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 E. 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 E. 17th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 68 E. 17th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 68 E. 17th Avenue offers parking.
Does 68 E. 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 E. 17th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 E. 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 68 E. 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 68 E. 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 68 E. 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 68 E. 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 E. 17th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

