All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6592 Reflections Dr D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6592 Reflections Dr D
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

6592 Reflections Dr D

6592 Reflections Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Don Scott
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6592 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH 43017
Don Scott

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Unit D Available 05/01/20 SPACIOUS, QUIET, 1BED - Property Id: 42071

2 floor unfurnished, 1-bedroom condo with bright, open floor plan for the living/dining room areas, along with private patio
Spacious master bedroom with lots of light and a full walk-in closet. The galley kitchen includes dishwasher and electric stove. Washer/dryer hookup also included. Plenty of off-street parking. Sorry, no pets.

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Conveniently located in Dublin (Northwest Columbus) just off Sawmill Road near interstate I-270 and Routes 161 and 315. Dublin school district , Numerous restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping just blocks away

Application fee is $45.00. Credit and background check required - No prior evictions or bankruptcies. Security deposit and first month rent due at lease signing.

Click link to send message for further information or to set a showing appointment. Thank you for looking!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/42071
Property Id 42071

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6592 Reflections Dr D have any available units?
6592 Reflections Dr D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6592 Reflections Dr D have?
Some of 6592 Reflections Dr D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6592 Reflections Dr D currently offering any rent specials?
6592 Reflections Dr D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6592 Reflections Dr D pet-friendly?
No, 6592 Reflections Dr D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6592 Reflections Dr D offer parking?
Yes, 6592 Reflections Dr D offers parking.
Does 6592 Reflections Dr D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6592 Reflections Dr D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6592 Reflections Dr D have a pool?
No, 6592 Reflections Dr D does not have a pool.
Does 6592 Reflections Dr D have accessible units?
No, 6592 Reflections Dr D does not have accessible units.
Does 6592 Reflections Dr D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6592 Reflections Dr D has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing