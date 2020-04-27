6592 Reflections Dr D

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit D Available 05/01/20 SPACIOUS, QUIET, 1BED



2 floor unfurnished, 1-bedroom condo with bright, open floor plan for the living/dining room areas, along with private patio

Spacious master bedroom with lots of light and a full walk-in closet. The galley kitchen includes dishwasher and electric stove. Washer/dryer hookup also included. Plenty of off-street parking. Sorry, no pets.



LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Conveniently located in Dublin (Northwest Columbus) just off Sawmill Road near interstate I-270 and Routes 161 and 315. Dublin school district , Numerous restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping just blocks away



Application fee is $45.00. Credit and background check required - No prior evictions or bankruptcies. Security deposit and first month rent due at lease signing.



Click link to send message for further information or to set a showing appointment. Thank you for looking!

No Pets Allowed



