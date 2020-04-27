6592 Reflections Dr D

Amenities
Unit D Available 05/01/20 SPACIOUS, QUIET, 1BED - Property Id: 42071
2 floor unfurnished, 1-bedroom condo with bright, open floor plan for the living/dining room areas, along with private patio
Spacious master bedroom with lots of light and a full walk-in closet. The galley kitchen includes dishwasher and electric stove. Washer/dryer hookup also included. Plenty of off-street parking. Sorry, no pets.
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Conveniently located in Dublin (Northwest Columbus) just off Sawmill Road near interstate I-270 and Routes 161 and 315. Dublin school district , Numerous restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping just blocks away
Application fee is $45.00. Credit and background check required - No prior evictions or bankruptcies. Security deposit and first month rent due at lease signing.
Click link to send message for further information or to set a showing appointment. Thank you for looking!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/42071
No Pets Allowed
