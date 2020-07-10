All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 636 Salisbury Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
636 Salisbury Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

636 Salisbury Road

636 Salisbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

636 Salisbury Road, Columbus, OH 43204
Southwest Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Updated vintage 3Bedroom, 1Bth home with Detached Garage. Call 614-361-3919 for Details.
We are offering 1 Mo Free! on 13 or 25 Mo Lease.

Fridge/Stove & A/C Included.
Basement & Fenced In Back Yard.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF:
You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Salisbury Road have any available units?
636 Salisbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Salisbury Road have?
Some of 636 Salisbury Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Salisbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
636 Salisbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Salisbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Salisbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 636 Salisbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 636 Salisbury Road offers parking.
Does 636 Salisbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Salisbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Salisbury Road have a pool?
No, 636 Salisbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 636 Salisbury Road have accessible units?
No, 636 Salisbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Salisbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Salisbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing