All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6158 Parkdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6158 Parkdale Drive
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:26 PM

6158 Parkdale Drive

6158 Parkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

6158 Parkdale Drive, Columbus, OH 43229
Devonshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6158 Parkdale Drive have any available units?
6158 Parkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6158 Parkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6158 Parkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6158 Parkdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6158 Parkdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6158 Parkdale Drive offer parking?
No, 6158 Parkdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6158 Parkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6158 Parkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6158 Parkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 6158 Parkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6158 Parkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6158 Parkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6158 Parkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6158 Parkdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6158 Parkdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6158 Parkdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing