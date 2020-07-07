All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

5745-C Pinetree Street W

5745 Pine Tree St W · (866) 535-9956 ext. 1
Location

5745 Pine Tree St W, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5745-C Pinetree Street W · Avail. Sep 15

$797

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5745-C Pinetree Street W Available 09/15/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Columbus - Great Price!!! - A must see - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Columbus. 810 square feet of comfortable living space with full unfinished basement. Close to restaurants and shopping.

All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance progra

Cats & small dogs welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5745-C Pinetree Street W have any available units?
5745-C Pinetree Street W has a unit available for $797 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5745-C Pinetree Street W currently offering any rent specials?
5745-C Pinetree Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5745-C Pinetree Street W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5745-C Pinetree Street W is pet friendly.
Does 5745-C Pinetree Street W offer parking?
No, 5745-C Pinetree Street W does not offer parking.
Does 5745-C Pinetree Street W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5745-C Pinetree Street W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5745-C Pinetree Street W have a pool?
No, 5745-C Pinetree Street W does not have a pool.
Does 5745-C Pinetree Street W have accessible units?
No, 5745-C Pinetree Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 5745-C Pinetree Street W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5745-C Pinetree Street W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5745-C Pinetree Street W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5745-C Pinetree Street W has units with air conditioning.
