5630 Ironwood Ct.
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

5630 Ironwood Ct.

5630 Ironwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

5630 Ironwood Court, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hot! 3BR, 2.5BA, garage, fireplc, patio, W/D, DW. - Property Id: 158624

October move-in.
Call Lisa now at (614) 304-1154 for a showing!

*Massive Cooks kitchen
*Deluxe Master Suite with full bath and walk-in closet
*All new kitchen
*New ceiling fans in all bedrooms
*Dishwasher!
*Enormous sunken living room with FIREPLACE
*Gigantic private enclosed patio
*Beautiful entry with half-spiral staircase
*All wood flooring in the bedrooms
*W/D INCLUDED
*Attached GARAGE
*Central AC
*Quiet Cul-de-sac (no traffic driving by)
*Mini-Blinds
*over 1800 square feet of deluxe living space!

Close to:
*Park
*Schools
*YMCA
*Freeway
*Shopping
*Busline
*Jobs!

Security deposit is equal to one months rent, $65 application fee, tenants pay all utilities.

No Section 8 please.

Pets okay (no weight/breed limit):
No Pet Deposit
$35 per month for the first pet
$20 per month for the second, limit two.

Qualifications:
Three times the monthly rent in income
No evictions
No felonies within the last 5 years.

Responsive independent owner.

Call Lisa at (614) 304-1154 no texts please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158624p
Property Id 158624

(RLNE5164915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

