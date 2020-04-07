5630 Ironwood Ct.

Amenities

Hot! 3BR, 2.5BA, garage, fireplc, patio, W/D, DW. - Property Id: 158624



October move-in.

Call Lisa now at (614) 304-1154 for a showing!



*Massive Cooks kitchen

*Deluxe Master Suite with full bath and walk-in closet

*All new kitchen

*New ceiling fans in all bedrooms

*Dishwasher!

*Enormous sunken living room with FIREPLACE

*Gigantic private enclosed patio

*Beautiful entry with half-spiral staircase

*All wood flooring in the bedrooms

*W/D INCLUDED

*Attached GARAGE

*Central AC

*Quiet Cul-de-sac (no traffic driving by)

*Mini-Blinds

*over 1800 square feet of deluxe living space!



Close to:

*Park

*Schools

*YMCA

*Freeway

*Shopping

*Busline

*Jobs!



Security deposit is equal to one months rent, $65 application fee, tenants pay all utilities.



No Section 8 please.



Pets okay (no weight/breed limit):

No Pet Deposit

$35 per month for the first pet

$20 per month for the second, limit two.



Qualifications:

Three times the monthly rent in income

No evictions

No felonies within the last 5 years.



Responsive independent owner.



Call Lisa at (614) 304-1154 no texts please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158624p

(RLNE5164915)