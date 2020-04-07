5630 Ironwood Ct.

Amenities
Hot! 3BR, 2.5BA, garage, fireplc, patio, W/D, DW. - Property Id: 158624
October move-in.
Call Lisa now at (614) 304-1154 for a showing!
*Massive Cooks kitchen
*Deluxe Master Suite with full bath and walk-in closet
*All new kitchen
*New ceiling fans in all bedrooms
*Dishwasher!
*Enormous sunken living room with FIREPLACE
*Gigantic private enclosed patio
*Beautiful entry with half-spiral staircase
*All wood flooring in the bedrooms
*W/D INCLUDED
*Attached GARAGE
*Central AC
*Quiet Cul-de-sac (no traffic driving by)
*Mini-Blinds
*over 1800 square feet of deluxe living space!
Close to:
*Park
*Schools
*YMCA
*Freeway
*Shopping
*Busline
*Jobs!
Security deposit is equal to one months rent, $65 application fee, tenants pay all utilities.
No Section 8 please.
Pets okay (no weight/breed limit):
No Pet Deposit
$35 per month for the first pet
$20 per month for the second, limit two.
Qualifications:
Three times the monthly rent in income
No evictions
No felonies within the last 5 years.
Responsive independent owner.
Call Lisa at (614) 304-1154 no texts please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158624p
Property Id 158624
(RLNE5164915)