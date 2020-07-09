Amenities

56 E Oakland Ave Available 08/01/20 House North Of OSU Campus with rear deck and front porch! - Single family house with plenty of character and original woodwork. Amenities include a detached garage as well as a beautiful rear deck. A huge kitchen featuring newer appliances and a dishwasher.



