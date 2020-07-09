All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

56 E Oakland

56 East Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

56 East Oakland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Northwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
56 E Oakland Ave Available 08/01/20 House North Of OSU Campus with rear deck and front porch! - Single family house with plenty of character and original woodwork. Amenities include a detached garage as well as a beautiful rear deck. A huge kitchen featuring newer appliances and a dishwasher.

(RLNE1857235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 E Oakland have any available units?
56 E Oakland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 E Oakland have?
Some of 56 E Oakland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 E Oakland currently offering any rent specials?
56 E Oakland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 E Oakland pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 E Oakland is pet friendly.
Does 56 E Oakland offer parking?
Yes, 56 E Oakland offers parking.
Does 56 E Oakland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 E Oakland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 E Oakland have a pool?
No, 56 E Oakland does not have a pool.
Does 56 E Oakland have accessible units?
No, 56 E Oakland does not have accessible units.
Does 56 E Oakland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 E Oakland has units with dishwashers.

