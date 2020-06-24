5416 Winding Woods Boulevard

Amenities
ABOUT
Welcome to Wellington Woods. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. We are conveniently located just off I-270 and near I-70, allowing quick, easy access to Downtown Columbus. A warm, inviting community that will meet the needs of you and your family. You will be very content in our spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 688 SqFt. $500 MOVES YOU INl! MUST MOVE IN BY APRIL 30th!
*Terms and conditions apply, subject to change*
FEATURES
- Central Air/Heat
- Walk-in closet in master bedroom
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower
LIVING SPACE
- Carpet
- Walk-in Closet
KITCHEN
-Dishwasher
- Range
- Refrigerator
PET POLICY
No Pets
RENT
$675/month
RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.
NO prior evictions!
No Section 8!
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($675 X 3= $2025 monthly income).
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING
Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements
Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE