5416 Winding Woods Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ABOUT

Welcome to Wellington Woods. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. We are conveniently located just off I-270 and near I-70, allowing quick, easy access to Downtown Columbus. A warm, inviting community that will meet the needs of you and your family. You will be very content in our spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 688 SqFt. $500 MOVES YOU INl! MUST MOVE IN BY APRIL 30th!



*Terms and conditions apply, subject to change*



IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM



FEATURES

- Central Air/Heat

- Walk-in closet in master bedroom

- Washer/Dryer hookup

- Tub/Shower



LIVING SPACE

- Carpet

- Walk-in Closet



KITCHEN

-Dishwasher

- Range

- Refrigerator



PET POLICY

No Pets



RENT

$675/month



RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.

EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.

$40.00 application fee per adult.



NO prior evictions!

No Section 8!



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($675 X 3= $2025 monthly income).

Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of

$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.



IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements



