5219 Brynwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rare opportunity to rent a spacious 4 bedroom home in the Upper Arlington School District! Located on a quiet cul de sac near plentiful options for shopping & dining. You'll love entertaining or just relaxing after a long day in the huge, private, fenced backyard with mature trees, playset, & brick patio. Walls of windows in the Florida room with tile floor allow you to enjoy the outdoors all year long! Inside, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, with foyer, guest bath, living room, dining room, & large eat-in kitchen with center island & stainless steel appliances, open to the family room with built-ins & cozy fireplace. Upstairs, 2 full baths & 4 large bedrooms with plush neutral carpeting. Ample storage with lots of closets, full basement, & 2-car attached garage.



Prospect Must Have Positive Residential History:

No Evictions within the Past Three Years

Evictions Older Than 3 Years MUST BE PAID IN FULL

No Recent Negative Feedback from Former Landlords (i.e.: damage, noise, conduct)

No outstanding balance with another Landlord

No outstanding balances with utility companies (gas, electric, water, phone, and cable)

No Occupant May Have Certain Felony Convictions:

Drug Related Offenses

Sexual Offenses

Violent Offenses

Prospect must earn Three times the Monthly Rent (Total Combined Gross Income, applies to credit approved applicants only).

Any credit score below 580 will require a qualified co-signer. Co-signer must have minimum credit score of 650 and make 5x gross income of monthly rent.

No outstanding Bankruptcies or Foreclosures. Must be discharged.

Each person 18 and over MUST complete an application. This includes persons not financially responsible for paying the rent and persons living in the unit part of the time.

No outstanding tax liens.

Pet Policy

Pets are not allowed on the premises under any circumstances without prior written approval of HER Realtors Residential Property Management. Any pet may be rejected by Management for any reason that Management deems appropriate. There are substantial penalties if any Resident has a pet without first securing prior written approval of Management, or for violation of any pet rules.



$300 non-refundable pet fee plus an additional $25 a pet per month.

Maximum of 2 pets.

No pet is permitted if the weight of pet exceeds 70 pounds.

Dogs and cats are permitted with the exception of: Akitas, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf/Wolf hybrid.

Snakes, Rodents, and Reptiles are NOT allowed under any circumstance.

Pets are only allowed outside the unit while on a leash and while accompanied by the resident.

Contact us to schedule a showing.