4872 Sharon Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

4872 Sharon Ave

4872 Sharon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4872 Sharon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43214
Sharon Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4872 Sharon Ave Available 07/14/20 Renovated Clintonville Single Family House with Huge Fenced Yard, Attached Garage! - 1953 two story home on .26 acres with a fenced in backyard and covered back patio.

Spacious sunlit living room with wood burning fireplace, bright eat-in kitchen opens to the backyard area.

The three bedrooms are well sized with two thermoplane windows each and large closets. Upstairs bedroom has built in desk, bookshelf and drawers, and bathroom with a shower.

Great neighborhood - close to Graceland shopping center and convenient to I-71 and High Street in Beechwold. Mature lot with a fenced backyard that backs up to the Ohio School for the Deaf. Lot is .26 acres.

(RLNE3167265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4872 Sharon Ave have any available units?
4872 Sharon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4872 Sharon Ave have?
Some of 4872 Sharon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4872 Sharon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4872 Sharon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4872 Sharon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4872 Sharon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4872 Sharon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4872 Sharon Ave offers parking.
Does 4872 Sharon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4872 Sharon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4872 Sharon Ave have a pool?
No, 4872 Sharon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4872 Sharon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4872 Sharon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4872 Sharon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4872 Sharon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
