in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4872 Sharon Ave Available 07/14/20 Renovated Clintonville Single Family House with Huge Fenced Yard, Attached Garage! - 1953 two story home on .26 acres with a fenced in backyard and covered back patio.



Spacious sunlit living room with wood burning fireplace, bright eat-in kitchen opens to the backyard area.



The three bedrooms are well sized with two thermoplane windows each and large closets. Upstairs bedroom has built in desk, bookshelf and drawers, and bathroom with a shower.



Great neighborhood - close to Graceland shopping center and convenient to I-71 and High Street in Beechwold. Mature lot with a fenced backyard that backs up to the Ohio School for the Deaf. Lot is .26 acres.



(RLNE3167265)