Last updated March 7 2020 at 11:16 AM

444 Linwood Avenue

Location

444 Linwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
South of Main

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remolded all brick Duplex with Historical charm and modern day amenities, 2 bedroom 1 bath. approx. 1,000 sq ft living space. both units available for rent. Top unit rents for $ 1,550 per month and lower unit rents for $ 1,500 per month.No pets and No Smoking. All new top of the line cabinetry,granite counters black stainless appliances high efficient C Rheem furnace and air conditioner ceiling fans in each bedroom. Tenants to share a basement room with each tenant having their own new Amana washer and dryer supplied by owner.. Close to Children's hospital Franklin Park Conservatory access to downtown Columbus 71 and 70. Located off COTA bus line for easy commute to downtown. Showing start March 5th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Linwood Avenue have any available units?
444 Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 Linwood Avenue have?
Some of 444 Linwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
444 Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 444 Linwood Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 444 Linwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 444 Linwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 444 Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 Linwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 444 Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 444 Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 444 Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 Linwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
