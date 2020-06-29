444 Linwood Avenue

Amenities

Newly remolded all brick Duplex with Historical charm and modern day amenities, 2 bedroom 1 bath. approx. 1,000 sq ft living space. both units available for rent. Top unit rents for $ 1,550 per month and lower unit rents for $ 1,500 per month.No pets and No Smoking. All new top of the line cabinetry,granite counters black stainless appliances high efficient C Rheem furnace and air conditioner ceiling fans in each bedroom. Tenants to share a basement room with each tenant having their own new Amana washer and dryer supplied by owner.. Close to Children's hospital Franklin Park Conservatory access to downtown Columbus 71 and 70. Located off COTA bus line for easy commute to downtown. Showing start March 5th.