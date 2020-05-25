All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 5 2020

438 E. Tompkins St.

438 East Tompkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

438 East Tompkins Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
438 E. Tompkins St. Available 03/13/20 **REMODELED 4-BEDROOM/2-BATH HOUSE IN NORTH CAMPUS/OLD NORTH!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****
This is a newly remodeled and spacious 4-bed/2-bath house in the North Campus/Old North area. It features hardwood floors, central A/C, living room, dining area, new full kitchen, full basement with washer/dryer hook up, and off-street parking. You'll also enjoy having the convenience of having the lawn cut for you and a full time maintenance staff. Extremely easy access to OSU campus, I-71. route 315, and just minutes to the Short North and downtown Columbus!

(RLNE4372327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 438 E. Tompkins St. have any available units?
438 E. Tompkins St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 E. Tompkins St. have?
Some of 438 E. Tompkins St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 E. Tompkins St. currently offering any rent specials?
438 E. Tompkins St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 E. Tompkins St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 E. Tompkins St. is pet friendly.
Does 438 E. Tompkins St. offer parking?
Yes, 438 E. Tompkins St. offers parking.
Does 438 E. Tompkins St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 E. Tompkins St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 E. Tompkins St. have a pool?
No, 438 E. Tompkins St. does not have a pool.
Does 438 E. Tompkins St. have accessible units?
No, 438 E. Tompkins St. does not have accessible units.
Does 438 E. Tompkins St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 E. Tompkins St. does not have units with dishwashers.

