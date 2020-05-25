Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

438 E. Tompkins St. Available 03/13/20 **REMODELED 4-BEDROOM/2-BATH HOUSE IN NORTH CAMPUS/OLD NORTH!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****

This is a newly remodeled and spacious 4-bed/2-bath house in the North Campus/Old North area. It features hardwood floors, central A/C, living room, dining area, new full kitchen, full basement with washer/dryer hook up, and off-street parking. You'll also enjoy having the convenience of having the lawn cut for you and a full time maintenance staff. Extremely easy access to OSU campus, I-71. route 315, and just minutes to the Short North and downtown Columbus!



(RLNE4372327)