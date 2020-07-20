All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

382 Old Ranch Court

382 Old Ranch Court · No Longer Available
Location

382 Old Ranch Court, Columbus, OH 43119
Westchester-Green Countrie

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Nice updated bi level home in Southwestern Schools. Upper level has all wood/laminate floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.Master bed with attached full bath, 2 other beds, and hall bath. Lower level is large finished basement with family room, full bath, laundry room, and walks out to 2 car garage. Also includes mini blinds, ceiling fans, central A/C, Large rear yard with deck, patio, and a shed for storage . Rents for 1375 per month and 1375 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Old Ranch Court have any available units?
382 Old Ranch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 Old Ranch Court have?
Some of 382 Old Ranch Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Old Ranch Court currently offering any rent specials?
382 Old Ranch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Old Ranch Court pet-friendly?
No, 382 Old Ranch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 382 Old Ranch Court offer parking?
Yes, 382 Old Ranch Court offers parking.
Does 382 Old Ranch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Old Ranch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Old Ranch Court have a pool?
No, 382 Old Ranch Court does not have a pool.
Does 382 Old Ranch Court have accessible units?
No, 382 Old Ranch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Old Ranch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 Old Ranch Court has units with dishwashers.
