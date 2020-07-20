382 Old Ranch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Nice updated bi level home in Southwestern Schools. Upper level has all wood/laminate floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.Master bed with attached full bath, 2 other beds, and hall bath. Lower level is large finished basement with family room, full bath, laundry room, and walks out to 2 car garage. Also includes mini blinds, ceiling fans, central A/C, Large rear yard with deck, patio, and a shed for storage . Rents for 1375 per month and 1375 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.