Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3790 Higbee Dr E
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

3790 Higbee Dr E

3790 Higbee Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

3790 Higbee Drive East, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3790 Higbee Dr E Available 11/01/19 Four bedroom house HAMILTON SCHOOLS - Welcome to 3790 Higbee Rd in Columbus, Ohio. This is a bi-level, four bedroom home renting for 1175! Just renovated! This home has a large living area and a bonus family room. Ready for pre-leasing. BIG back yard with a large brand new deck, great for entertaining! Located in Hamilton local district.

Apply online now at: www.cbushomerentals.com

Call Bailey for showings at 614-949-3624

No evictions in the past five years
No section 8/3rd party pay
No felonies

(RLNE5249596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3790 Higbee Dr E have any available units?
3790 Higbee Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3790 Higbee Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
3790 Higbee Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 Higbee Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3790 Higbee Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 3790 Higbee Dr E offer parking?
No, 3790 Higbee Dr E does not offer parking.
Does 3790 Higbee Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3790 Higbee Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 Higbee Dr E have a pool?
No, 3790 Higbee Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 3790 Higbee Dr E have accessible units?
No, 3790 Higbee Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 Higbee Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3790 Higbee Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3790 Higbee Dr E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3790 Higbee Dr E does not have units with air conditioning.
