All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3711 Briggs Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3711 Briggs Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3711 Briggs Rd

3711 Briggs Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3711 Briggs Rd, Columbus, OH 43228
Holly Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3711 Briggs Rd Available 01/15/19 Newly renovated duplex in southwest Columbus - Available Now! This newly updated unit is located on the southwest side of Columbus and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an unfinished basement. With beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire home, the kitchen has a new stainless range, cabinets and marble counter tops. The bathroom has been beautifully renovated with gorgeous tile and new fixtures. And, the back yard is secluded and comfortably shaded.

Pet friendly

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1H1WlvCa5tg

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE3538563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Briggs Rd have any available units?
3711 Briggs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Briggs Rd have?
Some of 3711 Briggs Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Briggs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Briggs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Briggs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Briggs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Briggs Rd offer parking?
No, 3711 Briggs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3711 Briggs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Briggs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Briggs Rd have a pool?
No, 3711 Briggs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Briggs Rd have accessible units?
No, 3711 Briggs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Briggs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 Briggs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing