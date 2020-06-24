All apartments in Columbus
3332 Kenaston Drive

Location

3332 Kenaston Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming soon!

Find your perfect fit in this medium-sized- 3-bedroom/ 2-bath 1,344SF home in Columbus! IT has a fully applianced kitchen, two living areas, fenced in yard, 2 car detached garage and a ton of natural lighting!

Come Make This Your Home!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8.
Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three.
Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 Kenaston Drive have any available units?
3332 Kenaston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3332 Kenaston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3332 Kenaston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 Kenaston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3332 Kenaston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3332 Kenaston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3332 Kenaston Drive offers parking.
Does 3332 Kenaston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3332 Kenaston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 Kenaston Drive have a pool?
No, 3332 Kenaston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3332 Kenaston Drive have accessible units?
No, 3332 Kenaston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 Kenaston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3332 Kenaston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3332 Kenaston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3332 Kenaston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
