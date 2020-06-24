3332 Kenaston Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming soon!



Find your perfect fit in this medium-sized- 3-bedroom/ 2-bath 1,344SF home in Columbus! IT has a fully applianced kitchen, two living areas, fenced in yard, 2 car detached garage and a ton of natural lighting!



Come Make This Your Home!



https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/



Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com

Phone: (614) 907-4805



Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8.

Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three.

Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.