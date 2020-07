Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

33 W Patterson Available 07/11/20 North Campus OSU Single Family House! RENOVATED! Close to High Street - Completely renovated single family brick house with off-street parking just off the Ohio State University northern tip of campus. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, central air conditioning and new maple cabinets are just a few of the amenities this exquisite house has to offer!



(RLNE2317370)