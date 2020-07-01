All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:52 PM

3291 Whitfield Drive

3291 Whitfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3291 Whitfield Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3291 Whitfield Drive have any available units?
3291 Whitfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3291 Whitfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3291 Whitfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3291 Whitfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3291 Whitfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3291 Whitfield Drive offer parking?
No, 3291 Whitfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3291 Whitfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3291 Whitfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3291 Whitfield Drive have a pool?
No, 3291 Whitfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3291 Whitfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 3291 Whitfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3291 Whitfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3291 Whitfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3291 Whitfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3291 Whitfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

