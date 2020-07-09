All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

325 E 19th Ave

Location

325 E 19th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
325 E 19th Ave Available 07/25/20 Great House Near Northeast OSU Campus! - This house has it all: Big living room and kitchen with Dishwasher, Great recreation room in the basement, Nice hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, central air, Ceramic tile in bathrooms & kitchen and all original woodwork throughout! There's a great front porch for relaxing evenings. Big bedrooms offer lots of room for beds and furniture. Lots of parking, with a driveway off of 19th! Washer/Dryer included! You gotta see this one!

(RLNE1857193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 E 19th Ave have any available units?
325 E 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 E 19th Ave have?
Some of 325 E 19th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 E 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
325 E 19th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 E 19th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 E 19th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 325 E 19th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 325 E 19th Ave offers parking.
Does 325 E 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 E 19th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 E 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 325 E 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 325 E 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 325 E 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 325 E 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 E 19th Ave has units with dishwashers.

