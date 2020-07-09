Amenities

325 E 19th Ave Available 07/25/20 Great House Near Northeast OSU Campus! - This house has it all: Big living room and kitchen with Dishwasher, Great recreation room in the basement, Nice hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, central air, Ceramic tile in bathrooms & kitchen and all original woodwork throughout! There's a great front porch for relaxing evenings. Big bedrooms offer lots of room for beds and furniture. Lots of parking, with a driveway off of 19th! Washer/Dryer included! You gotta see this one!



