Columbus, OH
321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD

321 E Royal Forest Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

321 E Royal Forest Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**2-BEDROOM HOME IN BEECHWOLD!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.*****
****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.****
This is a 2-bedroom/1-bath home in the heart of the Beechwold neighborhood. It features central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, and eat-in area), 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor, full basement for plenty of storage with washer and dryer hook up, and a large front/back yard. This extremely convenient location is just minutes to Graceland Shopping Center, High Street, and I-71, making it just a short drive to the heart of downtown. You'll also enjoy the convenience of a full time maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care. Call today for more info!

(RLNE5008198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD have any available units?
321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD have?
Some of 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD offers parking.
Does 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD have a pool?
No, 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD have accessible units?
No, 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 E ROYAL FOREST BLVD has units with dishwashers.
