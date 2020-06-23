All apartments in Columbus
309 Martha Avenue
309 Martha Avenue

309 Martha Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

309 Martha Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
Central Hilltop

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
THREE UNITS AVAILABLE - Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment features nice courtyard, fresh paint, updated kitchen, appliances, updated bathroom and off street parking. Minutes to Downtown on the bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Martha Avenue have any available units?
309 Martha Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Martha Avenue have?
Some of 309 Martha Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and courtyard.
Is 309 Martha Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
309 Martha Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Martha Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 309 Martha Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 309 Martha Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 309 Martha Avenue offers parking.
Does 309 Martha Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Martha Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Martha Avenue have a pool?
No, 309 Martha Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 309 Martha Avenue have accessible units?
No, 309 Martha Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Martha Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Martha Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
