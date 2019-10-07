All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3088 Hill Grove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3088 Hill Grove Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:48 PM

3088 Hill Grove Avenue

3088 Hill Grove Ave · (614) 553-4323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverbend
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3088 Hill Grove Ave, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1592 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3088 Hill Grove Avenue have any available units?
3088 Hill Grove Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3088 Hill Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3088 Hill Grove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3088 Hill Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3088 Hill Grove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3088 Hill Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 3088 Hill Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3088 Hill Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3088 Hill Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3088 Hill Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 3088 Hill Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3088 Hill Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3088 Hill Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3088 Hill Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3088 Hill Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3088 Hill Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3088 Hill Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3088 Hill Grove Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity