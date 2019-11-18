All apartments in Columbus
3080 Reynard Road

3080 Reynard Road · No Longer Available
Location

3080 Reynard Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This home is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with a basement! There is a huge backyard with a storage shed and it is fully fenced in! There is a large eat in kitchen as well! There is a one car attached garage.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3080 Reynard Road have any available units?
3080 Reynard Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3080 Reynard Road currently offering any rent specials?
3080 Reynard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3080 Reynard Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3080 Reynard Road is pet friendly.
Does 3080 Reynard Road offer parking?
Yes, 3080 Reynard Road offers parking.
Does 3080 Reynard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3080 Reynard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3080 Reynard Road have a pool?
No, 3080 Reynard Road does not have a pool.
Does 3080 Reynard Road have accessible units?
No, 3080 Reynard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3080 Reynard Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3080 Reynard Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3080 Reynard Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3080 Reynard Road does not have units with air conditioning.

