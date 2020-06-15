All apartments in Columbus
3068 Deepwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3068 Deepwood Drive

3068 Deepwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3068 Deepwood Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this quaint multi-level home. This has a 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom. You will enjoy a eat in kitchen with a refrigerator, dishwasher and stove! There are two living areas which has a ton of natural lighting! There is a huge back patio and fully fenced in backyard! Along with those features there is a one car attached garage!

Don't miss out on this home!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but ask that there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250 for one animal, and $100 for every pet thereafter. Monthly fee is $25 for one animal, plus $10 for every pet thereafter.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3068 Deepwood Drive have any available units?
3068 Deepwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3068 Deepwood Drive have?
Some of 3068 Deepwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3068 Deepwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3068 Deepwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3068 Deepwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3068 Deepwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3068 Deepwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3068 Deepwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3068 Deepwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3068 Deepwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3068 Deepwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3068 Deepwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3068 Deepwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3068 Deepwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3068 Deepwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3068 Deepwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
