Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:07 PM

275 South Eureka Avenue

275 Eureka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

275 Eureka Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This renovated 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath home has been gorgeously rehabbed from top to bottom. Amazing kitchen with island, living room, and central air. This also offers off street parking. It has it all new flooring, bath, kitchen, and freshly painted. Move right in too this amazing rehabbed home. Call our office today to schedule a showing! 614-505-5808.

We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income. Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer. $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 South Eureka Avenue have any available units?
275 South Eureka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 South Eureka Avenue have?
Some of 275 South Eureka Avenue's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 South Eureka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
275 South Eureka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 South Eureka Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 South Eureka Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 275 South Eureka Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 275 South Eureka Avenue offers parking.
Does 275 South Eureka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 South Eureka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 South Eureka Avenue have a pool?
No, 275 South Eureka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 275 South Eureka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 275 South Eureka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 275 South Eureka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 South Eureka Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

