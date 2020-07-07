275 South Eureka Avenue

Amenities

dogs allowed parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This renovated 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath home has been gorgeously rehabbed from top to bottom. Amazing kitchen with island, living room, and central air. This also offers off street parking. It has it all new flooring, bath, kitchen, and freshly painted. Move right in too this amazing rehabbed home. Call our office today to schedule a showing! 614-505-5808.



We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income. Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer. $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.