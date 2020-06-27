All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2720 Windham Club.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2720 Windham Club
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:44 AM

2720 Windham Club

2720 Windham Club · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2720 Windham Club, Columbus, OH 43219
Somerset

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
We have a lovely two bed two bath apartment in the Gahanna area very close to Easton mall shopping area restaurants and entertainment very close to downtown in the airport as well looking to sublet our lease until January 22.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Windham Club have any available units?
2720 Windham Club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2720 Windham Club currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Windham Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Windham Club pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Windham Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2720 Windham Club offer parking?
No, 2720 Windham Club does not offer parking.
Does 2720 Windham Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Windham Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Windham Club have a pool?
No, 2720 Windham Club does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Windham Club have accessible units?
No, 2720 Windham Club does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Windham Club have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Windham Club does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Windham Club have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Windham Club does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing