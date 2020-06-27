2720 Windham Club

We have a lovely two bed two bath apartment in the Gahanna area very close to Easton mall shopping area restaurants and entertainment very close to downtown in the airport as well looking to sublet our lease until January 22.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
