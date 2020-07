Amenities

Cute Three Bedroom Cape Cod with Full Storage Basement and One Car Garage - Lovely cape cod home with three bedroom and one bathroom. Full basement off of the kitchen, two first floor bedrooms and large bedroom upstairs. This home also has a one car garage. Freshly painted with new carpet throughout, this home will not last long! Give our office a call today to schedule a showing. 614-505-5808



