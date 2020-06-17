Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 Available 07/15/19 **2-BEDROOM/1-BATH HOUSE IN OLD NORTH!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.*****

******SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.******

This is a 2-bedroom/1-bath house in the Old North District, just north of OSU campus. It features spacious rooms, central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, gas range), back deck, and full basement with washer/dryer hook ups. This extremely convenient location puts you within minutes to High Street and I-71! You'll also enjoy access to a full time maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care. Call today for more information!



(RLNE4896414)