Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422

2422 Glenmawr Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Glenmawr Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 Available 07/15/19 **2-BEDROOM/1-BATH HOUSE IN OLD NORTH!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.*****
******SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.******
This is a 2-bedroom/1-bath house in the Old North District, just north of OSU campus. It features spacious rooms, central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, gas range), back deck, and full basement with washer/dryer hook ups. This extremely convenient location puts you within minutes to High Street and I-71! You'll also enjoy access to a full time maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care. Call today for more information!

(RLNE4896414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 have any available units?
2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 have?
Some of 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 is pet friendly.
Does 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 offer parking?
No, 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 does not offer parking.
Does 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 have a pool?
No, 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 have accessible units?
No, 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 Glenmawr Ave. 2422 does not have units with dishwashers.
