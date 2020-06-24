2381 Williams Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2381 has hardwood floors, the kitchen, and Dining Room all on the first floor. The basement offers more storage as well as washer and dryer hookups.



Upstairs hosts two bedrooms with new flooring throughout and a full bath.



This side has updates to the paint, flooring, kitchen, and comes with Central Air.



From the corner you can see High St. just a few blocks away while being just North of OSU Campus.



Co-Signers welcome to bridge Income Guidelines or Low/No Credit History.



Water is billed separately based on actual usage.



--Application Requirements--



Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords



No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending



Credit Score of 530 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water



No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list



Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.



These are the guidelines which we follow when working to Approve your Application. We go through each application on a case-by-case basis, verifying information as needed, to ensure quality control and accuracy during the approval process.