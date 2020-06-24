All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2381 Williams Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2381 Williams Street
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:07 PM

2381 Williams Street

2381 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2381 Williams Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2381 has hardwood floors, the kitchen, and Dining Room all on the first floor. The basement offers more storage as well as washer and dryer hookups.

Upstairs hosts two bedrooms with new flooring throughout and a full bath.

This side has updates to the paint, flooring, kitchen, and comes with Central Air.

From the corner you can see High St. just a few blocks away while being just North of OSU Campus.

Co-Signers welcome to bridge Income Guidelines or Low/No Credit History.

Water is billed separately based on actual usage.

--Application Requirements--

Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords

No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending

Credit Score of 530 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water

No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list

Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.

These are the guidelines which we follow when working to Approve your Application. We go through each application on a case-by-case basis, verifying information as needed, to ensure quality control and accuracy during the approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 Williams Street have any available units?
2381 Williams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2381 Williams Street have?
Some of 2381 Williams Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Williams Street currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Williams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 Williams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2381 Williams Street is pet friendly.
Does 2381 Williams Street offer parking?
No, 2381 Williams Street does not offer parking.
Does 2381 Williams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2381 Williams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 Williams Street have a pool?
No, 2381 Williams Street does not have a pool.
Does 2381 Williams Street have accessible units?
No, 2381 Williams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 Williams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2381 Williams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing