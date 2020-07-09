All apartments in Columbus
2136 Indiana Avenue
2136 Indiana Avenue

2136 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2136 Indiana Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2136 Indiana Avenue Available 08/15/21 6 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 2136 Indiana Avenue is a 6 bedroom 2 bathroom home with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the first floor that opens up to a remodeled kitchen including appliances, cabinets, and even can lighting! The housing renovations extend to all bathrooms, and the bedrooms offer plenty enough living space to accommodate even large groups. With central A / C, off street parking, an outstanding location, and porches on the front and back of the home, 2136 Indiana Avenue is a home that will be loved by student groups for many years to come!

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4355

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
2136 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 2136 Indiana Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2136 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2136 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2136 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 2136 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2136 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2136 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.

