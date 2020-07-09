Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2136 Indiana Avenue Available 08/15/21 6 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 2136 Indiana Avenue is a 6 bedroom 2 bathroom home with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the first floor that opens up to a remodeled kitchen including appliances, cabinets, and even can lighting! The housing renovations extend to all bathrooms, and the bedrooms offer plenty enough living space to accommodate even large groups. With central A / C, off street parking, an outstanding location, and porches on the front and back of the home, 2136 Indiana Avenue is a home that will be loved by student groups for many years to come!



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4355



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5134109)