1989 Jacinth Court
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:04 PM

1989 Jacinth Court

1989 Jacinth Court · No Longer Available
Location

1989 Jacinth Court, Columbus, OH 43123

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1989 Jacinth Court have any available units?
1989 Jacinth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1989 Jacinth Court currently offering any rent specials?
1989 Jacinth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1989 Jacinth Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1989 Jacinth Court is pet friendly.
Does 1989 Jacinth Court offer parking?
No, 1989 Jacinth Court does not offer parking.
Does 1989 Jacinth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1989 Jacinth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1989 Jacinth Court have a pool?
No, 1989 Jacinth Court does not have a pool.
Does 1989 Jacinth Court have accessible units?
No, 1989 Jacinth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1989 Jacinth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1989 Jacinth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1989 Jacinth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1989 Jacinth Court does not have units with air conditioning.

